Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
From left: deputy defence ministers Pham Hoai Nam, Vu Hai San, Hoang Xuan Chien. (Photo: baochinhphu)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.
They are Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission and Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy; Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission, and Commander of Military Zone 3; and Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission and Commander of the Border Guard Command./.