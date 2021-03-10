Business Radical changes needed for local retailers to thrive: Insiders Catching up with new retail trends to bring a new shopping experience to customers will help Vietnamese retailers seize the lion’s share of the market, especially after a number of foreign players have shut up their shops, according to insiders.

Business List of Vietnam’s 500 fastest-growing firms unveiled The 2021 list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) was released by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper on March 10.

Business Property companies turn to technology amid pandemic The success story of a start-up, Propzy, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 surprised participants at a conference on technology being held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Bright outlook for domestic timber industry Vietnam should develop a generation of young entrepreneurs in the timber industry, and consider it a sector for startups, said President of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association (HAWA) of HCM City Nguyen Quoc Khanh. ​