Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 11:13:40

Politics

Prime Minister arrives in Moscow for official visit to Russia

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 21 arrived in Moscow for his official visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Dmitri Medvedev.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Prime Minister Phuc begins official visit to Russia

Prime Minister Phuc begins official visit to Russia

14th National Assembly’s seventh session opens

14th National Assembly’s seventh session opens

Book on Vietnam-Egyptian relations in Arabic languague launched

Book on Vietnam-Egyptian relations in Arabic languague launched

Timeless photos of President Ho Chi Minh

Timeless photos of President Ho Chi Minh

PM attends opening ceremony of Vesak 2019 celebrations

PM attends opening ceremony of Vesak 2019 celebrations

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes Nepali counterpart

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes Nepali counterpart

Memorial service for former President Le Duc Anh

Memorial service for former President Le Duc Anh

State funeral for former President Le Duc Anh

State funeral for former President Le Duc Anh

Others