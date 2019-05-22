Prime Minister arrives in Moscow for official visit to Russia

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 21 arrived in Moscow for his official visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Dmitri Medvedev.
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 9:07:00
Prime Minister Phuc begins official visit to Russia
