PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Pulkovo 1 Airport in Saint Petersburg (Photo: VNA)

St Petersburg, (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived at Pulkovo 1 airport in Saint Petersburg at 18:45 pm (local time) on May 20, beginning his official visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Dmitri Medvedev.

The Vietnamese PM and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by the Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov, the deputy governor of St Petersburg, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh and many Russian and Vietnamese officials.

St Petersburg is the first stop during PM Phuc’s trip to Russia. During the stay in the second biggest city of Russia, Phuc is scheduled to meet with leaders of St Petersburg.

PM Phuc’s visit to Russia from May 20-23 takes place in the context that both nations will organise the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019 and 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on basic principles for the bilateral relations (1994-2019) and the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations (1950-2020).



It also demonstrates that Vietnam treasures the relations of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, as well as aims to strengthen the all-round cooperation, especially in economy, trade and investment.



Russia is one of the first nations to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on January 30, 1950, which has laid the foundation for the close friendship and comprehensive ties between the two countries.



Following efforts to develop the bilateral relations in the 1990s, the countries set up their strategic partnership in 2001, and upgraded the ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.-VNA