Prime Minister asks for sufficient supply of medicine, equipment
HCM City's Cho Ray Hospital drug store (Photo courtesy of Cho Ray Hospital)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch requiring the supply of drugs and medical equipment must be ensured to keep up with demand.
The Prime Minister has requested ministries, Government agencies, and people's committees of provinces and cities to direct local medical facilities, ensuring that sufficient medicine and medical equipment is available.
The relevant agencies must strictly manage the procurement of drugs in hospitals.
According to the dispatch, the Ministry of Health is responsible for resolving obstacles in bidding for drugs and medical equipment. In particular, the ministry will focus on completing a resolution for drugs and medical equipment, medical examination and treatment expenses covered by health insurance, to be submitted to the Government.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for coordinating with the Ministry of Health in finalising new documents on bidding for drugs and medical equipment before September 15, 2022.
The Ministry of Finance is responsible for coordinating with the Ministry of Health to amend and promulgate new documents on the management and use of public assets and the State budget to purchase drugs and medical equipment before September 30, 2022.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control directed relevant agencies and localities to urgently purchase medicines and medical equipment for treatment works.
However, many public health facilities are still facing shortages, which has greatly affected medical examinations and treatment./.