Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a working session with key officials of Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA) Nghe An (VNA) – Nghe An province should work harder to attract major and strategic projects, thus creating remarkable changes, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told local key officials at a working session on March 14.



PM Phuc lauded the central province’s efforts to achieve a



The government leader urged Nghe An province to promote the spirit of innovation and creativity, as well as traditional cultural values, both tangible and intangible, in the time ahead.



A drastic and specific action programme is needed to implement the resolutions adopted at the



PM Phuc asked Nghe An to pay more heed to urban expansion and development, which, he said, holds significance to the province.



As the centre of the north central region, Nghe An needs to develop further and form hubs of education-training, culture, entertainment and tourism, the PM said.



He suggested mobilising different economic sectors to spur service development and production, ensure security and order, and attract more talents and rich people to the province.



Also on March 14, the PM attended the inauguration ceremony of Cua Hoi bridge linking Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.



Construction of the bridge, spanning Lam River, began in February 2019, with total cost of 950 billion VND, with 450 billion VND from government bonds and the remainder from the two provinces.



The bridge is of significance as it contributes to completing the coastal route connecting the two provinces and facilitating the development of maritime tourism and economy.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and others grow a tree in Do Luong district in response to the programme on planting 1 billion trees. (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and others grow a tree in Do Luong district in response to the programme on planting 1 billion trees. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, he attended a ceremony in response to the programme on planting 1 billion trees jointly held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the province at the Truong Bon national historical relic site.

The PM also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district, and to heroic martyrs at the Truong Bon national historical relic site that witnessed the sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers and people, especially young volunteers, during the war against the US imperialists./.

