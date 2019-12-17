Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (Myanmar time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18 (Photo: VNA)
A Myanmar girl in traditional costume presents flower to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
The PM was welcomed at Nay Pyi Taw international airport by Myanmar Minister of Education Myo Thein Gyi, Nay Pyi Taw Council Chairman Myo Aung, among others (Photo: VNA)
A welcome ceremony given to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the airport (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Luan Thuy Duong and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Myanmar were also present at airport to welcome the Prime Minister (Photo: Vietnam+)
