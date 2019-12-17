Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (local time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 17-18.
VNA

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (Myanmar time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18 (Photo: VNA)

  • A Myanmar girl in traditional costume presents flower to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

  • The PM was welcomed at Nay Pyi Taw international airport by Myanmar Minister of Education Myo Thein Gyi, Nay Pyi Taw Council Chairman Myo Aung, among others (Photo: VNA)

  • A welcome ceremony given to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the airport (Photo: VNA)

  • A welcome ceremony given to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the airport (Photo: VNA)

  • A welcome ceremony given to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the airport (Photo: VNA)

  • A welcome ceremony given to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the airport (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Luan Thuy Duong and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Myanmar were also present at airport to welcome the Prime Minister (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • A welcome ceremony given to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the airport (Photo: VNA)

Other albums