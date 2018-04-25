Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) is welcomed at Changi Airport on April 25 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam set foot at Changi Airport on April 25 afternoon, beginning a two-day official visit to Singapore.The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Singaporean Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and his spouse, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine Wong Siow Ping, leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tao Thi Thanh Huong, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.Later on the day, Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse are scheduled to host a welcome ceremony for PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse at the Istana palace.The Government leader of Vietnam will pay a courtesy call to Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, have talks with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries.In the evening, PM Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse are set to host a banquet in honour of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation.During the visit, the Vietnamese leader will attend a Vietnam-Singapore business forum and visit some local cultural, economic and scientific-technological facilities.This is the first official visit to Singapore by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the Government leader of Vietnam. It takes place when the two countries are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (August 1, 1973-2018) and five years of the Strategic Partnership (September 2013-2018).The visit aims to reiterate the Vietnamese government’s policy of valuing the strategic partnership with Singapore and strengthening trust in bilateral ties. The two sides are scheduled to discuss new orientations and approaches with a view to making breakthroughs in their relationship as well as enhancing coordination in regional and global issues of shared concern.After the trip, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead the Vietnamese delegation to the 32nd ASEAN Summit held in Singapore.-VNA