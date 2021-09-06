Politics Czech PM meets with representatives of Vietnamese community A high-ranking delegation of the Czech Government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on September 4 had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic at the Sapa Commercial Centre in Prague.

Politics UN Secretary-General, foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of other international organisations and foreign countries have sent congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam hopes to receive more US support in COVID-19 combat: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 called on the US to continue helping Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control through suitable forms, especially in implementing the vaccine strategy.

Politics NA Chairman leaves for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on September 5 morning for the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.