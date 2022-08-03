Prime Minister chairs government meeting on socio-economic situation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to ensure the stability of the macro-economy, markets of different kinds, politics and people’s material and spiritual life, while chairing a regular government meeting on August 3.
At the hybrid event, he also urged keeping a closer watch on the situation, intensifying preventive and grassroots health care and vaccination, and enhancing disciplines; adding that greater efforts are needed to step up production and business, and public investment disbursement.
Unnecessary spendings must be cut and the administration done concertedly and smoothly, the leader emphasised.
Chinh pointed out uncertainties in the first seven months of this year, including unprecedented ones, such as the conflict in Ukraine, soaring oil and gas prices, inflation in many countries, and epidemics.
Meanwhile, the domestic economy has shown limited resilience to external shocks, he noted.
Apart from achievements, problems still remain such as inflation pressure and risk, price fluctuations and low public investment disbursement, he said, adding that some socio-economic recovery and development targets have yet to meet expectations.
The participants are scheduled to look into the country’s socio-economic development in July and the first seven months of this year, the implementation of the Government’s resolution on socio-economic recovery and development, COVID-19 prevention and control, the disbursement of public investments, and the implementation of the three national target programmes that cover socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas, sustainable poverty reduction, and new-style rural area building./.