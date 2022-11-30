Society Transport sector records surge in passenger volume The transport sector has carried 3.35 billion passengers in the past 11 months, a surge of 48.7% year on year, according to Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Tri Duc.

Society UNICEF wants to support more Vietnamese children in far-flung areas: executive director Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell on November 29 said that UNICEF will stand side by side with Vietnam in supporting children, especially those living in ethnic-inhabited and remote areas, to ensure no one is left behind.

Society Institute serves as cultural bridge between Vietnam, France The Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 29 to mark its 40th founding anniversary.