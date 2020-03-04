Prime Minister chairs National Wage Council’s meeting
The implementation of the salary reform roadmap was discussed and agreed at a meeting of the National Wage Council on March 4 in Hanoi under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
PM Phuc, who is also Chairman of the National Wage Council, set the date July 1, 2021 to begin conducting the salary reform.
PM Phuc asked member of the central steering committee for reform of wage and social insurance policies, and relevant ministries and sectors to continuously discuss in order to reach consensus in the issue, in which ensuring the improvement and fairness of wages for all wage recipients.
The Ministry of Home Affairs was required to complete calculation methods, which will serve as a basis for designing payrolls, ensuring that the new wages will equal the basic salary plus allowances.
The PM also stressed the need to streamline administrative apparatuses and restructure the state budget spending, saying that this should be done drastically.
He requested the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to closely follow Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW on reforming social insurance policies and the Law on Social Insurance to have a plan to determine and calculate adjustments to pensions in each period, especially for those retired before 1995.
The PM also asked for special attention to adjusting support policies for people with meritorious services to the country’s revolution and their relatives. He said the adjustments will be implemented in line with the salary reform roadmap from 2021./.