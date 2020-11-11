Prime Minister checks preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit, related events
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the international convention centre in Hanoi on November 11.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks to officials while examining preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings on November 11 (Photo: VNA)
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events from November 12 to 15 will be held via videoconference with the participation of leaders of the 10 ASEAN member nations and important partners.
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings are among the most important activities during the ASEAN Chairmanship of Vietnam this year.
They will include seven ASEAN Plus One summits (between the bloc and China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the US, Australia, and the UN), the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 15th East Asia Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand leaders’ summit to commemorate the 45th anniversary of their dialogue relations, the summit of leaders of member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Mekong-Japan Summit, the Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit, the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit, the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Summit on Development Triangle Area.
The first ASEAN women leadership summit, the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, and the East Asia Business Council Summit will be among fringe activities.
Vietnam will hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei at the closing ceremony.
At the opening ceremony of the events, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong will make an important address, and PM Phuc will deliver the opening speech after that.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung reported to the PM that apart from preparing agenda for the events, the best technical preparations have also been made, noting that ministerial meetings have been organised well over the past few days.
After examining the events’ venues, PM Phuc highly valued the Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies’ preparations, from technical to security issues.
As the opening ceremony will see the presence of about 250 Vietnamese and foreign guests, along with some 300 domestic and international reporters, the organisation of this ceremony as well as meetings must ensure safety from COVID-19 and, at the same time, reflect the host’s hospitality.
He ordered the Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies to create the best possible conditions for reporters to cover the events so as to help popularise Vietnam’s image.
PM Phuc also asked them to ensure high-quality agenda for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings which should discuss issues of regional concern so as to help enhance cooperation and solidarity within the bloc./.