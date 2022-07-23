Politics Vietnam ready to beef up economic ties with Peru: Deputy Minister Vietnam views Peru as an important partner in Latin America and stands ready to step up cooperation with the country to recover global trade and supply chains, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

Politics Tran Sy Thanh becomes Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, 51, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected to be Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-26 tenure at the 8th session of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council on July 22 afternoon.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 22.

Politics Vietnam eyes stronger relations with Germany locality Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on July 21 paid a working visit to Leipzig at the invitation of Mayor Burkhard Jung, during which the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the German locality and Vietnam.