Prime Minister commits incentives to excellent teachers
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 met with outstanding teachers and educational administrators on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teacher’s Day November 20.
VNA
President proposes major orientations for effective implementation of IPEF
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has put forth three major orientations for the effective implementation of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) while delivering a speech at a meeting of leaders of IPEF partner nations.
Hanoi Creative Design Festival opens
Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 with an impressive display of creative activities is underway in various areas in the capital city from November 17-26.
First Vietnamese bird’s nests exported to China
A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Lang Son to announce the export of first batch of bird’s nest products to China.
Vietnamese, Japanese students join exchange in Tokyo
The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan recently held an exchange event with the name "Teenage Ambassadors 2023” for 100 Vietnamese and Japanese high school students.
President Vo Van Thuong active in US
State President Vo Van Thuong is in the United States for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting 2023 and bilateral activities in the country.
Vietnam becomes world’s biggest cinnamon exporter
In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam shipped nearly 75,000 tons of cinnamon abroad, earning 220 million USD, becoming the world’s biggest exporter of the product.