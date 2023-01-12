PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone at a ceremony to sign important agreements between the two countries (Photo: VNA)

The two sides concurred to work hard together to realise the bilateral cooperation strategy for the 2021-2030 period, and an agreement on Vietnam-Laos collaboration in the 2021-2025 period as well as other deals in all fields.PM Chinh stressed the need for the two sides to bolster economic and investment partnership to match their sound political relations.The two sides agreed to promote joint efforts in improving the business and investment environment in each country and foster connections between the two economies.Leaders of the two sides concurred to maintain two-way trade growth of at least 10-15% per year, and expand ties in justice, science-technology, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchange, and collaboration among localities, especially those along the shared border.Vietnam and Laos also agreed to strengthen cooperation in information and communications, and education-training. Leaders of the two sides underlined the need to educate the youth of the two sides on the special ties between the two countries.During PM Chinh's visit, the two sides signed 10 cooperation agreements in finance-banking, transport, economic diplomacy, science-technology, ICT, education and training, and health care, creating an important legal corridor for the promotion of bilateral partnership in all fields.PM Chinh underlined that the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 was a success, motivating the growth of bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples./.