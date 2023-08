Politics Vietnam News Agency, Wallonie-Bruxelles, Wallonie region strengthen cooperation Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on August 28 had a meeting with a delegation from the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and the Walloon Region in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, multifaceted ties with Saudi Arabia: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received visiting Saudi Arabian Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel-Khateeb in Hanoi on August 28, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to the enhancement of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, an important partner in the Middle East.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba tighten special relations Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha received in Hanoi on August 28 received a delegation from Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group led by its Vice President, Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez.

Politics Unique folk festivals expected to help Ba Ria-Vung Tau attract visitors The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau not only has long and beautiful beaches and scenic spots but also unique folk festivals imbued with the culture, customs, and beliefs of the people.