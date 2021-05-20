Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a speech at the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia that was held virtually on May 20.

The event had the theme “Shaping the post-COVID era: Asia’s role in the global recovery”. It is one of the leading policy dialogue forums annually held by Japan’s Nikkei news agency since 1995, with Asian and global leaders, entrepreneurs and scholars taking part.



In his speech, PM Chinh said it is time for all countries to set aside conflicts and differences, stand united to offer mutual support and win over the pandemic together.

He called on Asia to issue a new cooperation framework with necessary breakthroughs to help economies overcome the pandemic while laying a foundation for sustainable and inclusive development in the future.



The PM proposed five principles and six contents of cooperation to build Asia of peace, cooperation and stronger development during the post-COVID-19 era.



In the current context, countries need to make responsible contributions, respect each other, and engage in equal and mutually-beneficial collaboration, he said, adding that disputes and conflicts related to the East Sea issue need to be settled via peaceful measures in line with law, especially the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Vietnamese delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

He urged parties concerned to uphold multilateral cooperation mechanisms, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the East Sea, work closely together to achieve an effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea, maintain peace, cooperation and development in the region and ensure freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.



PM Chinh highlighted Vietnam’s responsible contributions and readiness to work with nations to foster peace, stability, development and solidarity for common benefits and prosperity of each country and the region, and for well-being of all people around the world.



He thanked regional countries, including Japan, for assisting Vietnam over the past time, and shared Vietnam’s efforts against the pandemic and for socio-economic development, including drastic and timely actions to achieve the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and restoring socio-economic development.



The PM also introduced main points in Vietnam’s stance on development.



The Vietnamese leader's speech was highly welcomed by participants. Japanese and international enterprises expressed their special interest in the development of the Vietnamese market and business opportunities in the country.



At the conference, delegates focused their discussions on the world’s political and economic situation in the new context, efforts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional and non-traditional challenges faced by Asia, and measures to shape a new post-pandemic era.



They also looked at regional re-connectivity, strengthening economic connectivity, promoting sustainable development in the region, innovation and digital transformation amid the pandemic, Asia’s role in recovery and maintaining the development driving force of world economy./.