Prime Minister directs support for SMEs
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, ministerial-level agencies, localities, and associations promote the effective implementation of the law on supporting small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
He asked them to improve guidance documents and seek more solutions to bring SME support policies into reality.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment was tasked with arranging State budget capital to implement assistance programmes for SMEs, including one supporting them with startups and joining value chains in 2021-2025.
The Ministry of Finance is responsible for guiding the implementation of a National Assembly resolution on corporate income tax reductions in 2020 for SMEs and micro enterprises.
The State Bank of Vietnam was assigned to pilot peer-to-peer lending to help the group gain access to loans./.