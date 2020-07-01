Business Over 1.4 billion USD raised via G-bond auctions in June A total of nearly 32.6 trillion VND (over 1.4 billion USD) was raised by the State Treasury through 16 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June.

Business Manufacturing output returns to growth in June The Vietnamese manufacturing sector returned to growth in June as success in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic and greater business confidence helped lead to renewed expansions in output and new orders.

Business Housing demand remains high in HCM City despite COVID-19: JLL Housing demand remains high in Ho Chi Minh City despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to US-based real estate and investment management services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Business CPI must be kept below 4 pct. this year: PM Vietnam’s CPI this year must be controlled and grow by less than 4 percent, and this is one of the tasks to develop the economy during the remaining months of 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on July 1.