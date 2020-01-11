Prime Minister examines guard force’s combat readiness
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc examined the combat readiness of the guard force under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) in Hanoi on January 11.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with officers of the People’s Public Security Guard High Command while examining the force on January 11 (Photo: VNA)
At the headquarters of the People’s Public Security Guard High Command, the PM spoke highly of efforts by the whole People’s Public Security force last year, which ensured absolute safety for senior leaders, important agencies of the Party and State, major political events, and foreign delegations to Vietnam. Particularly, they coordinated with relevant sides to ensure safety for the summit between the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Vesak Day celebrations.
He stressed that there are a number of big events and anniversaries in 2020 such as the Party’s 90th founding anniversary, the 75th National Day and Party congresses at all levels. This is also the year when Vietnam holds the ASEAN chairmanship and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.
PM Phuc pointed out the fact that hostile forces are promoting their “peaceful evolution” strategy with the aim of eradicating the Party’s leadership and the socialist regime in Vietnam. Additionally, challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution and non-traditional security challenges have been causing direct threats to peace and stability of countries, including Vietnam.
Therefore, tasks the public security force has to fulfil are very heavy, requiring it to firmly safeguard national security, ensure social order and safety, and create a peaceful and stable environment as well as favourable conditions for national development, he noted.
He asked the guard force to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party and State’s guidelines and policies on national security safeguarding, unceasingly improve its combat capacity, and further ensure absolute safety for Party and State leaders, important agencies, foreign delegations and major events of the nation.
Besides, the PM also requested them to coordinate closely with other forces to have a good grasp of the situation to propose timely counselling to the Party, State and MoPS leaders; reform and promote the quality of its performance, especially applying achievements of the fourth industrial revolution in security guarding activities; improve the training of officers and soldiers; and stay active in all circumstances, thereby helping to ensure political stability and national security and serve national development in the new context./.