Politics Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New York The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.

Politics Vietnam prioritises adherance to UN Charter One of the priorities of Vietnam when joining the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the adherence to the UN Charter, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Politics UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.

Politics Top leader sends condolences over Ukraine plane crash Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 10 extended condolences to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, and President of Ukraine V.O. Zelensky over the recent plane crash of a passenger jet operated by the Ukraine International Airlines.