Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Buddhist dignitaries, monks and nuns. (Photo: VNA)

The leader affirmed the Party’s and the State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, and suggested the VBS carry forward the tradition of solidarity, encourage monks, nuns and followers to follow guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State, join patriotic emulation movements, and play a more active role in charitable, humanitarian and social welfare activities.For his part, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, President of VBS’s Executive Council, said under the leadership of the Party, State, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries and agencies, Lord Buddha's 2567th birthday has been celebrated nationwide, testifying to religious freedom in a peaceful and united country.Buddhism always accompanies the nation, he affirmed, informing that the VBS earmarks more than 2 trillion VND (85.21 million USD) each year to social welfare and charity.He called for further support from the Party and State for the practice of Buddhist followers, and pledged that the VBS will continue guiding monks, nuns and followers across the country to observe the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies, and the VBS’s chapter, thus contributing to national construction and defence./.