Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha's 2567th birthday (Vesak day), while visiting Quan Su Pagoda, the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), in Hanoi on June 2.The Government leader highlighted Buddhism’s companionship with Vietnam over the past nearly 2,000 years, saying the religion has played an important part in the spiritual and cultural life of Vietnamese people.Buddhism has significantly contributed to national construction and defence, he said, adding that Buddhist activities have been reformed over the past years, receiving the warm response of followers and people.The PM also lauded Buddhism’s material and spiritual contributions to the COVID-19 combat , as well as post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.Through the organisation of UN Day of Vesak for three times, the VBS has importantly contributed to the development of Buddhism globally, improving the position and role of Vietnam Buddhism, and promoting the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends.Chinh used the occasion to thank the VBS, monks, nuns and followers both at home and aboard for their contributions to the country over the past time.