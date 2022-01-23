Prime Minister extends New Year greetings to Vinh Long province
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officials and people of Vinh Long while visiting the Mekong Delta province on January 23.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with workers in Hoa Phu Industrial Park of Vinh Long province on January 23 (Photo: VNA)
He noted that though Vinh Long has been hit hard by the fourth wave of COVID-19 but thanks to their strong resolve, all-level Party Committees, administrations, sectors, and organisations in the province have taken timely actions to achieve the twin targets of pandemic containment and socio-economic recovery and development.
The Government leader asked Vinh Long to bring into play its achievements to join the entire country in effectively implementing the general strategy for COVID-19 prevention and control as well as the socio-economic recovery and development programme.
He also told local authorities to continue organising more meaningful and practical activities and engage various resources in caring for people with disadvantages and ensuring a warm Tet for them.
On this occasion, Chinh paid tribute to late Chairman of the Ministers’ Council Pham Hung and PM Vo Van Kiet at their commemorative sites in Vinh Long./.