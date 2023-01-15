Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) gives Tet gifts for workers in the northern province of Nam Dinh on January 15. (Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh, (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes to authorities and people in the northern province of Nam Dinh while attending a programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers on January 15.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the provincial authorities.



Speaking at the event, PM Chinh informed local people and workers about major socio-economic achievements Vietnam made in 2022.



Depsite difficulties last year, Vietnam obtained positive results in various fields, Chinh said, adding that Nam Dinh province’s authorities, enterprises and people contribute to the national achievements.



He asked the provincial authorities to ensure a joyful, healthy and safe Tet for all people, particularly policy beneficiaries, poor and disadvantaged people.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets people in Nam Van commune, Nam Dinh city. (Photo: VNA)

The PM and leaders of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Nam Dinh provincial authorities presented Tet gifts to 200 workers and poor households in the province. The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and the Vietnam National Petroleum Group also presented gifts to local people.



Earlier, Chinh visited and offered Tet gifts to the family of Hoang Thi Mung, the wife of martyr Nguyen Dinh Thien who died in the resistance war against the US. Mung's family is residing in Nam Van commune, Nam Dinh city./.