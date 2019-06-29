Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and President, CEO and Director of Marubeni, Kakinoki Masumi (Photo: VNA)

Osaka (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 29 met with leaders of some Japanese groups which are investing in Vietnam as part of his trip to Japan’s Osaka to attend the 14th G20 Summit.



Meeting with President, CEO and Director of Marubeni, Kakinoki Masumi, the leader spoke highly of the corporation’s operation in Vietnam over the past seven decades and suggested Marubeni continue its long-term investment in the country in other spheres, apart from energy.



Masumi said the corporation is operating the Thai Binh 1 Thermal Power Plant, which was inaugurated last February, and implementing the Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant project whose construction is scheduled to be completed in 2020.



Marubeni wants to invest in electricity production using liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is selecting venues for the the project, he said.



Along with infrastructure and energy, the corporation wishes to engage in other sectors in Vietnam, including large-scale water treatment, distribution, e-commerce, sports, entertainment, health care and smart city, Masumi added.



Marubeni will come to Vietnam – the corporation’s leading important market - with all of its experience and cutting-edge technology, abide by local regulations and protect the environment at the request of the PM, he stressed.



PM Phuc said Vietnam encourage plastic-free packaging projects, contributing to environmental protection.



At a reception for President and Director of JXTG Holdings, Inc, Tsutomo Sugimori, PM Phuc applauded cooperation between JXTG and the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex).

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and President and Director of JXTG Holdings, Inc, Tsutomo Sugimori (Photo: VNA)

Sugimori briefed the leader on its cooperation plan with Petrolimex, and called on the PM to continue supporting the collaboration in the time ahead.



JXTG aims to join hands with Petrolimex to help Vietnam diversify its petroleum supply chain and ensure energy security, he noted.



In this regard, PM Phuc assigned Petrolimex to make a detailed report on the project, saying it is necessary to thoroughly assess the project in order to ensure investment efficiency.



In a meeting with Nobiru Adachi, President Commissioner of J Trust, the PM highly valued the bank's experience and financial capacity in restructuring and restoring the operation of banking organisations with financial difficulties in the region.