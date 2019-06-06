Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (eighth, front) meets with young parliamentarians on June 6, on the occasion of the 14th legislature’s 7th session. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed the active role of young National Assembly deputies, who he described as high quality human resources for the Party and the State, at a meeting with young parliamentarians on June 6, on the occasion of the 14th legislature’s 7th session.The PM expressed joy at the high proportion of young deputies in the NA (26 percent), with 45 percent of them women.He stressed that the National Assembly is a great school for the young deputies, which provide good opportunities for them to improve their capabilities in order to undertake tasks assigned by the country and the people.Standing Vice Chairwoman of the NA Tong Thi Phong praised the young NA deputies for their proactive and dynamic participation in regional and international forums of young parliamentarians and bilateral and multilateral diplomatic activities, as well as their role in promoting activities of Vietnamese youths.The NA Vice Chairwoman urged young parliamentarians to continue working to promote diplomatic ties between Vietnam and other countries, and increase mutual understanding with their foreign counterparts.A group of young parliamentarians was set up in the National Assembly on November 9, 2016, and since then have organized several events, including training courses for young NA deputies and meetings with young voters in rural areas, from schools and workers.The group also sent delegates to attend the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, a body of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). It has held meetings and working sessions with organisations of young parliamentarians in Japan, Australia and the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF).-VNA