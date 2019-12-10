Politics Vietnam’s audit agency eyes partnership with France Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Do Duc Phoc has paid a visit to France to seek partnerships and learn from French auditing experience.

Politics Party official works with Vietnamese delegation to UN Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on December 9 had a working session with the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) and representative agencies after attending the Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP 2019) at Harvard University in Boston.

Politics HCM City's Party leader receives former US President Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted a reception for visiting former US President Barack Obama on December 9.

Politics National assembly Chairwoman meets with Vietnamese expats in Russia As part of her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese community, as well as Hanoi-Moscow center.