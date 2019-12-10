Prime Minister holds second dialogue with farmers
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the significance of processing to agriculture during his dialogue with more than 300 farmers representing tens of millions of farming households nationwide, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 10.
The leader said enhancing infrastructure, increasing resources for natural disaster combat and planning the husbandry sector should be also prioritised.
On this occasion, he asked the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Vietnam Farmers’ Union to provide more information about the market and possibilities, especially information regarding incentives, capital, varieties and materials for agriculture, via their websites.
Other issues needed to be clarified include those relating to food safety, diseases in rural areas, necessary standards for exports and annual rice cultivation plan, the PM said.
He urged relevant agencies to review and simplify lending procedures, guide farmers to develop e-commerce and facilitate startup by farmers.
Following the dialogue, ministries, agencies and localities should work to make pragmatic changes and create more favourable conditions for the business and production of farmers, with attention paid to organic agriculture, food safety and quality, and regional connectivity in production, he said.
Vietnam needs a new pool of farmers, PM Phuc said, asking Vietnamese farmers to improve their knowledge of science-technology and market.
At the dialogue, the participating farmers raised concerns over the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s popularisation of agricultural product prices and market forecast on its website.
MARD Deputy Minister Ha Cong Tuan said the ministry has devised a project in this regard which will be submitted to the PM for approval in the first quarter of 2020.
PM Phuc suggested farmers use smart phones to trace product origin and access market information.
Other farmers raised questions on policies to support farmers in implementing high-tech projects, along with the Government’s breakthrough policies towards the husbandry sector.
PM Phuc requested localities to perfect shrimp breeding planning schemes on the basis of advice of experts.
While in Can Tho, he visited some business models in the locality and presented gifts to local social policy beneficiaries./.
