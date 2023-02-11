Welcoming PM Chinh, Sultan Bolkiah affirmed that Brunei always treasures and wishes to keep developing its partnership with Vietnam, especially in economy, trade, investment, education and agriculture.

PM Chinh, for his part, underlined Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing the development of comprehensive partnership with Brunei.

Both leaders spoke highly of the effective development of bilateral comprehensive partnership in various areas. In particular, two-way trade soared by 134% to reach 725 million USD last year.

In the near future, both sides will continue facilitating all-level visits, and effectively implement the ministerial-level Bilateral Cooperation Committee and important cooperation agreements.

On regional and global issues, they reaffirmed the importance of peace, stability, safety, security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea; jointly maintain ASEAN's solidarity and common stance on the East Sea issue, and strive for progress in negotiating a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Concluding the talks, the leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of the Action Plan on the implementation of Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership for the 2023-2027 period and a diplomatic note on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passport holders between Vietnam and Brunei./.

VNA