Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 received Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who has been on a three-day official visit to Vietnam.
Praising Australia’s successes in the federal election, COVID-19 vaccination and economic recovery, PM Chinh thanked the nation’s provision of COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and supplies for Vietnam during the fight against the pandemic, particularly 14.4 million doses of vaccine for Vietnamese children.
The PM also lauded the strong growth of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership. The exchange of high-level delegations and meetings have been held regularly between the countries; bilateral trade hit 12.4 billion USD in 2021; Vietnam began investing directly in Australia; and the two nations approved the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy and a joint statement on commitment to practical climate action, according to the government leader.
He suggested the new Government of Australia continue paying attention to strengthening ties with Vietnam, particularly in the exchange of high-level delegations; implementation of cooperation mechanisms and key pacts signed; and promotion of trade-investment, education-training, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.
PM Chinh proposed Australia maintain its official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in agricultural and rural development, poverty eradication, high-quality human resource development, startups and innovation, and strategic infrastructure, especially in the Mekong Delta.
The two nations should study and propose specific concrete cooperation projects in other potential sectors such as climate change response, green growth, digital economy, cybersecurity, and high-tech farming, he said.
For her part, Wong affirmed that Australia highly valued Vietnam's role and position in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the region and the world and is committed to continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Vietnam to make the bilateral relations more practical and effective towards a new height.
The minister commended Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and said she will work closely with Vietnam in this area.
Wong underscored Australia's appreciation of ASEAN’s centrality and its freshly established comprehensive strategic partnership with the bloc.
Australia will continue giving priority to cooperation with the Mekong sub-region and agreed on the need to maintain peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea as well as to respect international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), she said.
On this occasion, PM Chinh asked the minister to convey his invitation to Australian PM Anthony Albanese to pay an official visit to Vietnam at an appropriate time./.