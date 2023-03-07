PM hosts delegation of Japanese economic organisations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 received a visiting delegation of Japanese economic organisations, who are in Vietnam to attend the Vietnam-Japan high-level economic conference.
Chinh took the occasion to praise the practical contributions of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and the Vietnam-Japan economic committee to the implementation of major infrastructure projects and those supported by Japan on training and capacity improvement for better business climate and competitiveness of Vietnam.
After five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the countries’ relations are thriving across all fields with high mutual trust, the PM affirmed, adding that Japan remains a top economic partner of Vietnam.
PM Pham Minh Chinh at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He noted that Vietnam is making efforts to beef up production, business, and infrastructure investment, hence its big need for resources serving development.
While suggesting JICA and JBIC work closely with Vietnamese competent agencies to come up with more effective cooperation methods, Chinh encouraged Japanese firms to expand their investment in Vietnam’s infrastructure, energy, support industries, high quality farming, IT, smart urban development, finance-banking, and innovation, among other sectors.
He stated the Vietnamese Government is committed to accompanying the business community and facilitating their operations, bringing about mutual benefits and lifting the countries’ relations to a new height.
The Government leader proposed the Japanese side boost policy dialogue with Vietnam to share information and experience in completing law for business climate improvement; promote Vietnam’s potential for investment and partnerships to Japanese enterprises; and help the Southeast Asian nation develop its support industries and innovation, among others.
For their part, the Japanese delegates underscored their commitment to beefing up investment in Vietnam, particularly in infrastructure, environment and energy.
They lauded Vietnam’s commitment to the net zero goal and recommended the country join mechanisms within the G7 and G20 cooperation frameworks./.