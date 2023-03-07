Sci-Tech Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is attending a regular meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors in Vienna from March 6-10.

Politics HCM City proposes multifaceted cooperation with Denmark Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has suggested boosting cooperation with Denmark in energy transition and restructuring industries towards high-added value, green and sustainable development.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam considers Japan as long-term strategic partner: PM Vietnam consistently considers Japan as a long-term, trustworthy, leading important and strategic partner, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo during a reception for the later in Hanoi on March 6.