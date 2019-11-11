Prime Minister hosts new Lao ambassador
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and newly-accredited ambassador of Laos Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 11 hosted a reception for newly-accredited ambassador of Laos Sengphet Houngboungnuang.
The PM expressed his hope that the ambassador will fulfil his tasks in Vietnam and serve as a bridge contributing to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
He described the relationship as an invaluable asset shared by Vietnamese and Lao people, and urged the ambassador to make more contributions to the bilateral ties.
For his part, Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang pledged to make all-out efforts to promote the comprehensive cooperation, saying he will coordinate with Vietnamese competent agencies to implement high-level agreements reached by leaders of the two countries over the past time.
He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their whole-hearted support to the Party, State and people of Laos during their struggle for national independence as well as socio-economic development.
Laos always backs and effectively cooperates with Vietnam in regional and international forums, the ambassador said, noting his hope that Vietnam will well perform its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
PM Phuc said Vietnam and Laos are joining hands in many projects covering different areas, and called on Sengphet Houngboungnuang to coordinate with Vietnamese competent agencies to improve the quality of these projects.
The two sides should step up all-level delegation and people-to-people exchanges, especially between youths, he said.
The Vietnamese Party, Government, agencies and localities always pay attention to cooperation with Lao localities, ministries and agencies, he said, urging competent agencies of the two countries to better their coordination, speed up the implementation of joint projects and advance bilateral trade.
The PM suggested the ambassador coordinate with concerned agencies of the two countries to make best preparations for meetings of the Inter-Governmental Committee, and other major programmes.
PM Phuc said he believes that the two sides will improve the efficiency of cooperation at regional, sub-regional and international forums, and share viewpoints and stance on regional issues.
He proposed Laos to help Vietnam successfully assume the posts as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021./.