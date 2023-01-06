Politics Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command pays pre-Tet visit to Bac Lieu A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 6 on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command pays pre-Tet visit to Soc Trang A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 5 to offer greetings to officials and people of the province on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics First working day of National Assembly’s second extraordinary meeting The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA) opened in Hanoi on January 5 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.