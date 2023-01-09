Prime Minister hosts Tet banquet in honour of diplomatic corps
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife hosted a banquet in honour of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi on January 9, ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
The event saw the presence of senior Party and State officials of Vietnam, along with foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam and their spouses.
In his remarks, PM Chinh said under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, with solidarity, consensus, and efforts by the entire political system, as well as support from international friends, Vietnam has secured important and relatively comprehensive achievements.
He took this occasion to thank ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, chief representatives of international organisations, and the governments and people of other countries for their sentiments and precious, practical, and effective assistance for Vietnam.
In 2023, peace, cooperation, and development will still be the main trend and also aspiration of each country. However, the path to that goal is not easy but requires efforts by each country and the whole world. Therefore, it is necessary to uphold international solidarity, further tighten friendship and cooperation, and together effectively respond to global challenges in the “win-win” spirit, he underlined.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and a foreign diplomat toast at the event. (Photo: VNA)The PM pointed out the need to stay ready to jointly resolve challenges to the global economy, complex developments of non-traditional security issues, and geo-political and geo-economic frictions. At the same time, it is important to take timely policy solutions suitable for each country on the basis of sharing, mutual support, and mutual understanding so as to bring about a better life for people.
He re-affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, being a good friend and trustworthy partner of countries, being an active and responsible member of the international community, and actively contributing to common efforts towards a better future of the region and the world.
The Government leader expressed his hope that the ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam will continue helping intensify Vietnam’s relations with their countries.
On behalf of the diplomatic corps, Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, who is head of the diplomatic corps, extended New Year greetings to the Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam while hailing the country’s multifaceted achievements in 2022.
He described 2023 as a special year for Vietnam as the country is set to keep working to fulfill economic development tasks, perfect regulations, and improve people’s lives amid unpredictable developments in the world.
The diplomat expressed his belief that with its resolve, mettle, foreign policy of peace, and constructive spirit, Vietnam will have an important voice in further promoting the compliance with international law, the maintenance of global peace and stability, cooperation among countries, multilateralism, and settlement of common challenges for the sake of a liveable planet for future generations./.