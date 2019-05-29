Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 29 called on the Cambodian National Assembly to issue more legal regulations to encourage and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate in its country.At a reception for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin in Hanoi, the Vietnamese leader urged the Cambodian legislature to support the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries across spheres, aiming to raise the bilateral trade to over 5 billion USD by 2020.He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and prioritises developing cooperative cooperation and friendship with Cambodia, while backing the country in national development.He said he wants the countries to continue sharing information to maintain security and mutual stability, and persist in the principle of not allowing any force to use one’s territory to conduct sabotage actions against the other.The PM suggested Heng Samrin and relevant agencies of Cambodia pay more attention to building and upgrading Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments, and searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia.He thanked the Cambodian Government for facilitating Overseas Vietnamese’s stable life in the country, asking Cambodia to provide favourable conditions in terms of legal papers for them and handle appropriately the replacement of those who lived in Tonle Sap. He expressed his hope that with concerted efforts, the issue will be treated soundly.Regarding border issues, PM Phuc said the two countries should swiftly complete drafts on outcomes of land border demarcation and marker planting, which has completed 84 percent of the workload, and organise a signing ceremony for these documents this year.The two sides should continue to seek solutions to deal with the border sections not yet to be delineated, he said.Vietnam stands ready to support and coordinate with Cambodia in maintaining and promoting solidarity and common stance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to which both countries are members, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region.For his part, Heng Samrin told his host that the Vietnamese and Cambodian legislatures always support and closely coordinate, bilaterally and at international forums.The two sides signed two important cooperation agreements, he said, suggesting the Vietnamese and Cambodian Governments accelerate border demarcation and marker planting to build a common border of peace, stability, cooperation and development.Cambodia has paid attention to issues regarding to Vietnamese Cambodians, especially relevant documents and legal procedures, ensuring they are treated as fairly as other foreign residents in the country, he said.-VNA