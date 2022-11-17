Prime Minister joins Can Tho residents in solidarity festival
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a great national solidarity festival in Nhon Ai commune of Phong Dien district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on November 17.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, second from left) and residents in Nhon Ai commune of Phong Dien district, Can Tho city, at the great national solidarity festival on November 17. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a great national solidarity festival in Nhon Ai commune of Phong Dien district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on November 17.
The annual event is to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Vietnam National United Front, now the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2022).
More than 300 residents representing over local also took part in the festival.
In his remarks, PM Chinh stressed that promoting the great national solidarity is a strategic and vital policy and also a decisive factor of the revolution’s success. Over the last 19 years, the organisation of great national solidarity festivals in residential areas has become a tradition, helping bring the Party and State closer to the people.
The festivals at the grassroots level aim to consolidate and bring into play the strength of the great national solidarity. They also provide an occasion for reviewing the implementation of patriotic emulation campaigns and movements, including those on new-style rural area and civilised city building and poverty reduction, as well as for honouring outstanding collectives and individuals in community development, he noted.
He also highly valued efforts by the Party organisation, administration, VFF committee, socio-political organisations, and residents in Nhon Ai commune to help strengthen the great national solidarity, promote socio-economic development, and care for locals’ material and spiritual lives.
The Government leader also asked the local community to uphold solidarity to overcome difficulties, develop livelihoods, assist one another, and actively engage in emulation movements so as to help improve the effectiveness of socio-economic development programmes and build a strong solidarity bloc.
At the festival, PM Chinh also symbolically presented 20 houses worth 1 billion VND (40,300 USD) funded by the Central Fund for the Poor to disadvantaged families in Can Tho city./.