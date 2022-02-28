Prime Minister lauds medical workers’ dedication to public health
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 expressed the Party and State’s gratitude to health workers nationwide for their dedication to public health.
The musical programme on February 27 is held to mark the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 expressed the Party and State’s gratitude to health workers nationwide for their dedication to public health.
He made the acknowledgement while attending a musical programme held by the Ministry of Health and the Vietnam Television on the occasion of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).
The Government leader lauded health workers’ devotion, wartime and peacetime alike, stressing that for over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc around the world, the “soldiers in white blouses” have always been a beautiful image of the medical ethics, bravery, and humanism.
He said each people wishes to express their thanks and support to health workers.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the event on February 27 (Photo: VNA)Party and State leaders, Party organisations, all-level administrations, and the entire people understand and sympathise with the difficulties, hardships, and sacrifice of the health sector, PM Chinh said, affirming that unceasingly improving public health is always the top priority of the Party and State, and that there remains much to be done to better meet people’s expectations.
The health sector bears very heavy tasks to help with the safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 so as to create an important basis for fast and sustainable socio-economic recovery and development.
To help ease the burden on medical workers and protect the health of each people, family, and the whole community, he called on everyone to uphold their sense of responsibility in the pandemic combat and vaccination./.