Prime Minister lays emphasis on public investment disbursement
Hanoi (VNA) – The disbursement of public investment capital should be one of the criteria to measure the performance of agencies, sectors and localities, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in conclusion of the online conference between the Government and localities on July 2.
The PM said the Government will set up inspection teams to check the pace of disbursement in localities, adding that this work is one of the solutions to restore the economy.
He highlighted the requirement of shoring up epidemic prevention alongside advancing on the economic front. “This is a double goal, which must be implemented at the same time,” Phuc said.
He urged frontline forces in the pandemic battle to stay vigilant against the return of the COVID-19.
Regarding other measures to promote economic development, PM Phuc said besides pumping more capital into the economy, it is necessary to use tools such as monetary and fiscal policies in a flexible way. He added that the inflation must be kept under 4 percent this year.
Phuc required the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the State Bank should build plans to arrange funding for the implementation of supporting policies.
He asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to review support policies targeting people and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with a view to removing hindrances related to procedures.
Stressing the need to capitalise on opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), the PM asked agencies, sectors and localities to maintain the goal of import-export and strive for a trade surplus this year.
Ministries and sectors should focus on implementing key projects, he said, and reminded localities to continue remove obstacles in administrative procedures to create a favourable investment environment for citizens and enterprises.
The PM also required ministries, sectors and localities to put in place measures to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters in the context of complex and unforeseeable weather conditions./.
