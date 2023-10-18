Politics Vietnam values traditional friendship with Uzbekistan: President President Vo Van Thuong met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 17 while in Beijing, China, to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Saudi Arabia relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18-20, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Politics Minister commits support for ties between Vietnamese, Cambodian armies The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and creates the best conditions for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies, said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.

Politics President meets with Chinese top legislator, Russian President On the afternoon of October 17, the first day of his trip to China, President Thuong had a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.