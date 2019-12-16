Prime Minister leaves for Myanmar
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage left Hanoi on December 16, starting his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18 at the invitation of President U Win Myint.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
The PM is accompanied by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, Deputy Minister of National Defence Be Xuan Truong, among others.
The visit aims to affirm Vietnam’s attaching of importance to the comprehensive cooperative partnership with Myanmar, and its readiness to cooperate with Myanmar in diverse areas, thus further tightening the partnership between the two nations.
Since Vietnam and Myanmar upgraded bilateral ties to the comprehensive cooperative partnership level in 2017, they have seen strong developments of their relationship in various areas, bringing benefits to their peoples.
Along with stronger political ties at all levels, trust between the two governments and peoples has been increasingly strengthened. The number of Vietnamese enterprises in Myanmar has doubled to over 200 from that in 2016./.
