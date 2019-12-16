Politics Defence ties important to Vietnam-Russia partnership: ambassador The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) will further enhance cooperation with Russian armed forces on the basis of mutual trust and respect, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said in a recent article.

Politics NA leader’s visits give strong boost to ties with Russia, Belarus The official visits of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Russia and Belarus are expected to give a strong boost to Vietnam’s ties with those two traditional friendly countries, according to Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau.

Politics Vietnam, EU boost comprehensive cooperation Vietnam always treasures relations with the European Union (EU), and is willing to discuss with the bloc issues of mutual concern, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on December 15.

Politics PM disciplines incumbent, former officials of Khanh Hoa Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued disciplinary measures against some incumbent and former leaders of the south central province of Khanh Hoa for their “very serious” mistakes while performing duties.