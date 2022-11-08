Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th working day of 15th National Assembly's fourth session The 15th sitting day of the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session on November 7 focused on discussing in the hall a draft resolution on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Party membership badge Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a 40-year Party membership badge at a ceremony held by the President Office’s Party Organisation on November 7.