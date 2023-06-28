Prime Minister meets Chinese friendship scholars in Beijing
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with a delegation of Chinese friendship scholars who supported Vietnam during the past two resistance wars as well as the current national construction in Beijing on June 28 as part of his official visit to the country.
The delegation was led by Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) Yuan Mindao.
The Chinese scholars highlighted the mutual support between the two neighbouring countries during difficult periods, saying the friendship, cultivated by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong, is an invaluable asset shared by the two countries and peoples forever.
The Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has been developing fruitfully and healthily, they said.
The CPAFFC and the China-Vietnam Friendship Association have maintained good relations with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-China Friendship Association, and organised various cultural exchanges and festivals, contributing to promoting people-to-people exchanges, the scholars continued.
At the meeting. (Photo: VNA)They noted that the CPAFFC has also coordinated with the VUFO in promoting exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.
PM Chinh thanked the Chinese scholars for their sentiments to Vietnam, and affirmed that the great friendship between the two countries was sourced from sentiments between Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong.
He suggested the CPAFFC, the China-Vietnam Friendship Association, the VUFO and the Vietnam-China Friendship Association preserve historical documents and work to enhance the friendship between the two countries.
He urged the Chinese scholars to contribute more to the Vietnam-China relationship with practical actions. /.