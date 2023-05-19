The Prime Minister suggested the two sides continue to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation, including soon reaching the goal of raising trade turnover to 150 billion USD by 2030 in a balanced and healthy direction.

Vietnam welcomes RoK enterprises to invest in large infrastructure projects, he said, affirming that the country will continue to create favourable conditions for RoK businesses to invest and expand their investments in Vietnam in the future.

President Yoon Suk Yeolchia, meanwhile, said his country is willing to cooperate with Vietnam to boost close cooperation in many endeavours, especially science, technology, and innovation.

The two leaders also affirmed they will take practical measures to support the Vietnamese community living and working in the RoK and Koreans in Vietnam. They agreed to continue to exchange and coordinate in international and regional issues of mutual concern./.

