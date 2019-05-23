Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Chairwoman of the Federation Council (upper house) of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Chairwoman of the Federation Council (upper house) of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko in Moscow on May 23 as part of his official visit to the country.At the meeting, PM Phuc said the Vietnamese and Russian parliaments have maintained regular contact and close coordination at inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).He noted such joint work has contributed to deepening the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.For her part, the Russian top legislator highlighted the high consensus among Russian leaders on boosting the trustworthy partnership with Vietnam.She said the Federation Council will continue working with the National Assembly of Vietnam to push for the effective implementation of agreements and cooperation projects between the two countries, particularly the Eurasian Economic Union – Vietnam free trade agreement.She lauded the organisation of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam, saying that the diverse and meaningful activities will help tighten the bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.Phuc spoke highly of the effective assistance of the Federation Council, especially of its Chairwoman, in boosting collaboration between Vietnamese and Russian localities recently.He informed his host that several cooperation deals have been signed between localities of the two countries during his current visit such as the one between Binh Thuan province of Vietnam and Kaluga city of Russia.The official hoped the Federation Council will continue helping Vietnamese cities and provinces establish collaboration ties with their Russian peers.Both host and guest agreed to create favourable conditions for their citizens’ travelling between the two countries for better mutual understanding and friendship.-VNA