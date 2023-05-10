Politics Lawmakers review performance of socio-economic development, state budget plans Full-time lawmakers offered their opinions on the Government’s report and the NA’s Economic and Financial-Budget Committees’ reports on examining the implementation results of socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2022 and the first months of 2023.

Politics Leaders of Vietnam, Indonesia laud strides in bilateral relations Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after arriving in Labuan Bajo of the archipelago nation on May 9 afternoon to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

Politics Italian naval ship visits Ho Chi Minh City Italian patrol vessel ITS Morosini, with a crew of 132 officers and sailors commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Giovanni Monno, docked at Ho Chi Minh City port on May 9, starting a four-day visit to the city in order to strengthen the friendly cooperation between the navies of the two countries.