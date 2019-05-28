Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)

Stockholm (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Swedish diplomats, experts and friends in Stockholm on May 27, as part of his ongoing Sweden visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



The meeting saw the presence of Birgitta Dahl, former Speaker of the Parliament, Anders Forsberg, former Secretary General of the Parliament, the present and former ambassadors of Sweden to Vietnam, and two sons of late Prime Minister Olof Palme, who is a great friend of Vietnamese people, among others.



The PM recalled the history five decades ago when people across five continents took to streets to go on parade in support of Vietnam’s justice cause. Sweden was the first western country to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam, adding that its precious material and spiritual support has encouraged the Vietnamese people to reap more victories.



He said many works funded by Sweden such as Bai Bang paper mill, Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, Uong Bi hospital have become symbols of Vietnam – Sweden ties. Support by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) has helped Vietnam achieve the United Nations Millennial Development Goals and become a lower middle-income country towards gradual modernisation.



Speaking highly of progress in bilateral ties across economy, trade and investment, the PM informed participants about the success of his talks with Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven, saying that both sides agreed on measures to continue lifting bilateral ties to a greater height.



The Vietnamese leader believed that bilateral connectivity will contribute to boosting trade and investment links and welcome opportunities brought about by the upcoming European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.



He also took the occasion to thank the Swedish government, businesses and friends for their support to the development of Vietnam – EU ties.



The growing Vietnam – Sweden friendship is partly attributable to generations of Swedish friends, he stated.



Swedish friends expressed their delight at regular bilateral visits over the past years, citing the recent Vietnam visit by Crown Princess Victoria Ingrid Alice Desiree and the ongoing visit by the PM.



They vowed to forever maintain and uphold bilateral long-standing friendship founded and fostered by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people.-VNA



