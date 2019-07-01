Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 1 meets with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country. (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 1 met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.The leader briefed the overseas Vietnamese on achievements Vietnam has recorded in socio-economic development and diplomatic affairs, as well as outcomes of his visit to Japan.He urged them to observe local law, maintain their solidarity and contribute more to national construction and defence.PM Phuc called on Vietnamese intellectuals at home and abroad to connect together to create an importance source for the nation.Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam informed the PM about the operation of the embassy and the situation of the Vietnamese community in the country.Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their delight at Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and the country’s increasing position in the international arena.They also expressed their wish to make more contributions to the homeland.Later the same day, PM Phuc and his entourage left Tokyo, concluding the trip to Japan to attend the G20 Summit and visit the country.-VNA