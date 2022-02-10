Culture - Sports Yen Tu spring festival opens in Quang Ninh province The Yen Tu Spring Festival kicked off on February 10 or the 10th day of the Lunar New Year with a ceremony to pray for peaceful nation and happy people at Hoa Yen Pagoda in Uong Bi city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Culture - Sports Female footballers go home after winning historic ticket to World Cup finals The women’s national football team of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on February 10 morning after excellently fulfilling their mission in the final round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 and earning a berth in the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Culture - Sports Passion-driven success of Vietnamese women’s football team Members of the Vietnamese national women’s football team returned home on February 10 after making history by earning a berth at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time and finishing fifth at the recently-concluded 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Culture - Sports 2022 expected to be fruitful year for Vietnamese sports With some good news Vietnamese athletes brought home at the first days of the new year, people expect many sports achievements in 2022 when the country will host and take part in a number of major regional and international tournaments.