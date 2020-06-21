

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reported the outcomes of the 14th National Assembly’s ninth session to voters in Ngo Quyen district, the northern port city of Hai Phong during a local meeting on June 21.



He said it was the first time the session had been held online and achieved important results, adding that lawmakers highly valued the Government and people’s efforts and determination in the fight against COVID-19, contributing to resuming economic and trade activities.



The PM said the world and international organisations expect Vietnam to post high positive growth in the Southeast Asia.



He attributed the country’s economic growth to contributions by Hai Phong that ran a 14.9 percent growth in the first quarter. In particular, the province’s investment in economic sectors has kept rising.



As the world is experiencing negative growth, he said Vietnam also needs to adjust socio-economic development targets, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration in October.



PM Phuc also took note of a proposal to offer more support to those hit hard by COVID-19 in the spirit of “leaving no one behind”.



He assured voter Pham Quang Vinh that the Government members and PM will deliver on commitments to the legislature, especially amid current difficulties.



About the high school graduation examination scheduled for August, the PM pledged to direct the Ministry of Education and Training to issue exam questions that suit learning capacity of students. Chairspersons of local authorities will be responsible for this issue, he said.



Voter Hoang Quoc Hung, Deputy General Director of Sanmiguel Yamamura Hai Phong Glass Co. Ltd, spoke highly of the NA’s ratification of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



He suggested that the Government should take proper measures to improve business competititveness, help firms tap European market as well as support logistics companies to develop domestic market.



The PM said businesses must strive to integrate into the world economy. The Government will popularise contents of the EVFTA and EVIPA and work out action plans to realise them.



On the occasion, he called on the local people to uphold their spirit and carry the city forward, contributing to the national development.



In the morning the same day, PM Phuc attended a groundbreaking ceremony for VinWonders Vu Yen, the largest theme park in Vietnam and Asia. Built at a total cost of 1 billion USD, the park sprawls over 50ha with six indoor and outdoor sections, featuring record works, the first of their kinds ever, in Vietnam./.