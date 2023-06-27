Congratulating China on its achievements in recent years, PM Chinh expressed his belief that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China will successfully realize its Second Centennial Goal.

General Secretary and President Xi affirmed that, China supports and believes that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnam will achieve its goal of becoming a high-income developed country with socialist orientation in the middle of the 21st century.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed their delight at the positive developments of the Vietnam-China relationship. They emphasized that, the traditional friendship between the two countries is a common and valuable asset that needs to be inherited, preserved and promoted.

Both sides agreed to promote the relationship between the two Parties and nations, and further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, and enhance the connection between the two economies in the coming time.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, agreeing to jointly control and properly handle disagreements, maintain peace and stability at sea, and consolidate a favorable environment for the development of each country./.

VNA