Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz Canel Bermudez (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz Canel Bermudez agreed to make it easier for businesses’ partnerships and investment in new fields like telecom, pharmaceuticals, banking, and biotechnology.The agreement was made during the leaders’ meeting in Hanoi on November 9.PM Phuc welcomed the first visit by Miguel Mario Diaz Canel Bermudes as President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba and said he believes the visit would help cement the special traditional relations between Vietnam and Cuba.Miguel Mario Diaz Canel Bermudez said Cuba highly values the historical traditional friendship between the two countries and asserted the determination to step up the ties.Host and guest agreed on measures to ratchet up bilateral cooperation, including continuing to tap existing cooperative mechanisms and exchange visits; carrying out productively the new trade agreement; and seeking efficient solutions to boosting cooperation with regard to the two countries’ specific economic characteristics and management mechanisms.They also agreed to coordinate to successfully organize the 36th meeting of the intergovernmental committee later this year, and increase the exchange of visits at all levels and the sharing of experience in socio-economic development.-VNA