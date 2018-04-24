Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with veterans of the 3rd Army Corps in Hanoi on April 24 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 24 met with veterans of the 3rd Army Corps who fought in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) Front in the resistance war against the US.The meeting with 60 veterans of the Tay Nguyen Front liaison board of the 3rd Army Corps took place on the threshold of the 43rd anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975), 54 years of the establishment of the Tay Nguyen Front (May 1, 1964), and 43 years of the foundation of the 3rd Army Corps (March 26, 1975).During the 11-year resistance war against the US, the Central Highlands was a fierce battlefield which witnessed big campaigns, including Plei Me Campaign in late 1965 and the 1972 spring-summer campaign, which changed the complexion of the war.The 3rd Army Corps obtained many victories, including seizing two of the five key targets in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign that liberated the South of Vietnam in 1975. After that, the corps was also present to protect the southwestern border and the northern border of Vietnam.At the meeting, PM Phuc appreciated the enormous contributions and sacrifice of the soldiers fighting in the Tay Nguyen Front, also known as the B3 Front.He spoke highly of many war veterans who took part in the fight to defend the country in the past and now stand side by side with local authorities in national development, describing them as examples of enriching their hometowns and also the pride of the Vietnam People’s Army.The PM encouraged the liaison board to increase practical activities to support former comrades with disadvantages and continue educating younger generations on the revolutionary tradition and patriotism.PM Phuc also asked them to join hands with local authorities in settling post-war consequences, searching and repatriating martyr remains, and engaging in social activities.-VNA